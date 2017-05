(WIAT) — How would you react if you won $31,500 and broke a record at the same time?

Ryan Belz of Millerton, Pennsylvania set a daytime PLINKO record this past Thursday, May 25, and he was over the moon with excitement, pretty much freaking out.

This show is one for the history books. We're breaking records today on #PriceIsRight! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/oeInmnRDw8 pic.twitter.com/AhVhbjzb2Q — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) May 25, 2017

Belz beat the old record of $30,500 played in regular PLINKO games.