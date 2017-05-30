Shelby County man accused of producing porn with a child, bestiality

*The following story contains allegations of a disturbing nature. Discretion is advised*

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) –A Shelby County man is in jail accused of producing pornography with a minor, sodomy, and bestiality, according to online jail records.

Daniel Ray Dunn, 28, is in the Shelby County jail on a $506,000 bond.

According to arrest warrants, the ongoing investigation has uncovered one child victim under the age of 12 and one animal victim; a female dog.

Court documents alleged the incidents occurred sometime in May of 2017. Authorities declined to release how Dunn may have met the alleged victim.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.