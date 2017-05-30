Shelby County residents hope for end of train stoppages with new task force

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — People in Shelby County are hoping a new Railroad Safety Task Force, created by Rep. Cam Ward, could bring some relief to the tracks.

For years, people in that area have been complaining about trains that stop on the tracks for a long period of time, causing big traffic delays.

Joshua Clinkscale, who lives in Alabaster, says he runs into the problem often on his way to football practice.

“I’m gonna have to run. coach gonna get me. Sometimes they understand, though, the trains in Alabaster. It’s been going on for awhile,” said Clinkscale.

Business owners also hear a lot of complaints from their customers, who tell them when the tracks stop at rush hour, it can leave them backed up for up to an hour.

“Always, especially in the morning time when people are going to work, 7 to 9, around 7 to 9. that’s like super annoying,” said Ali Zafir, who manages a gas station on Highway 119.

“Sometimes it’s just stuck on the tracks. It’s not moving. That’s all. Sometimes thirty minutes, an hour. I don’t know, because then we choose another way,” said Zafir.

Ward told CBS 42 News his task force was created with the purposes of making the railways safer, but will also explore ways to alleviate the problems experienced by people like Clinkscale and Zafir. He expects the first meeting will happen in June.