TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A 32-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital yesterday after Talladega County Sheriffs found her suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sheriffs responded to a call about a shooting on Loblolly Trace on Monday evening around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to Coosa Valley in Sylacauga but was later transferred to UAB Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this case.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates.