State Troopers investigating 4 traffic deaths, 2 boating deaths over Memorial Day Weekend

(WIAT) — ALEA is investigating multiple traffic and boating fatalities that took place over the Memorial Day weekend, according to a release from the organization.

The official Memorial Day travel weekend takes place between 6 a.m. on Friday, until midnight the following Monday, according to the release. During that period, Alabama State Troopers investigated four traffic fatalities, which is less than half of the 11 recorded last year.

The drop in traffic fatalities was accompanied by a rise in boating fatalities, as this year’s two was an increase over the zero fatalities last year.

The traffic fatalities involved three drivers and one passenger, and occured in Baldwin, Conecuh, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa Counties. Three of the four individuals killed were not wearing seatbelts.

The boating fatalities were recorded in Cleburne County, where a man and his 3-year-old son died in a kayaking incident.

“Although the number of traffic fatalities over Memorial Day weekend was much lower than during the extended holiday in 2016, traffic fatalities for the year are up from this time in 2016,” Acting Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor said. “As of Monday, May 29, Troopers have investigated 27 more traffic fatalities this year than in 2016, bringing that number to 264 so far in 2017. We are dedicated to reversing this deadly trend, but we need assistance from you, the motoring public.”