Tad Cummins pleads not guilty to federal charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tad Cummins, the Maury County man accused of kidnapping a former 15-year-old student from Columbia, has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against him.

In court documents obtained by News 2, Cummins signed a waiver stating he does not need to appear at his arraignment. The document signed and dated on May 26 also reveals Cummins pleaded not guilty.

Cummins was arrested in California in April after he and Elizabeth Thomas had been missing from Columbia for 38 days.

TIMELINE: Search for Elizabeth Thomas, Tad Cummins

He remains jailed in Kentucky where he has been held since May 8.

Cummins was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month for transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

He also faces charges in Tennessee of kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas while at school.

Click here to read more on the AMBER Alert case for Elizabeth Thomas.