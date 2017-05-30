VIDEO: 34 migrants leap into sea after inflatable dinghy erupts in flames

(CBS) — Portuguese and Spanish rescue services have saved 34 migrants who leapt into the sea after their inflatable craft caught fire in the Mediterranean.

Video shot by a Portuguese Air Force plane shows the migrants wearing orange life vests jumping from the black dinghy after flames erupted near the craft’s outboard motor. The flames quickly spread and left burning debris on the water. Some migrants clung to what was left of the rubber craft.

A Portuguese Air Force statement says there was no apparent reason for the craft to suddenly catch fire off the Spanish coast Sunday.

The plane coordinated a rescue effort, dropping a life raft into the sea and calling a nearby fishing vessel. The statement Monday said two Spanish coast guard vessels also picked up the unhurt migrants.