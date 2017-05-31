Alabama schools to receive more than 100 new pre-k classrooms for the upcoming school year

By Published:
Courtesy: Shutterstock

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey has announced that Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program will add 122 new classrooms this fall, according to a press release issued by her office.

The pre-K program is managed by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE).

The addition will make a total of 938 classrooms available for the voluntary pre-kindergarten program in the 2017-2018 school year.

“A high-quality childhood education program has long-lasting benefits on our society as a whole,” Governor Kay Ivey Said. “Investment in our people through education, no matter at what level, is an investment in economic development. I am proud that we are now offering our nationally acclaimed First Class Pre-K program to more Alabama children and families.”

A list of the new classrooms can be found here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s