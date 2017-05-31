Alabama State Troopers make arrest in fatal Cullman County hit and run from May 14

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Troopers have arrested a Hanceville man in connection with a fatal hit and run that took place on May 14, according to a release from the department.

Larry Surrett, 58, was arrested and charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with evidence, and driving while revoked. Surrett was allegedly driving a 1999 Ford Expedition and reportedly struck and killed Helen Virginia Duke, 75, of Cullman on Schwaiger Road on May 14.

The crash happened within the city limits of Good Hope, Ala., and police initially put out the word that they were searching for a Ford vehicle with possible damage to the passenger side rearview mirror.

Surrett was arrested at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, and placed in the Cullman County Jail. At this time, troopers are not releasing more information.