Birmingham launches film office, hopes to attract more movie productions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s film industry is looking to grow. The city has launched a new effort to recruit more movie productions.

Birmingham’s film office is officially open for business. The office is going by the name of Film Birmingham. Create Birmingham is the group overseeing the office.

This was an idea that started a few years back after interest grew in really building up Birmingham’s film industry.

The state has a film office in Montgomery, but local film offices are the best resources for film production crews.

They help find crews, locations and they’re resources for all things related to film including insight into any state incentives or rebates.

Buddy Palmer with Create Birmingham hopes to attract more productions to the area, creating an industry that people seek out.

“Consistent work, and consistent work translates to jobs. Right now, typically, if talent grows to a certain level in the community then they move on after they’ve gained a certain amount of experience because their opportunity to work lies somewhere else,” said Palmer.

Georgia has just bypassed California as the top filming location worldwide. Now Birmingham is hoping some of Atlanta’s success will positively impact Alabama.

Atlanta already has a film & TV production office, similar to Film Birmingham, in place.

“Their business has grown exponentially to the point now where it’s impossible for mid and small size productions to even book into the schedules of the existing studios over there,” said Palmer.

Film Birmingham hopes to attract smaller productions likely to benefit from a city like Birmingham and the state’s current incentives.

Local filmmakers are likely to benefit as well. Desmond Wilson calls this a progressive move for the city.

“Birmingham has a lot to offer, to see, there’s a lot of different sides of Birmingham that need to be documented that can be shown in different ways. I’m positive that a lot of the film industry in Atlanta will start trickling into Birmingham,” said Wilson.

Film Birmingham plans to launch its website in the coming days and is hoping to receive upwards of $75,000 to kick things off.