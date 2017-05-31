Bullock prison placed on lock down following fatal stabbing of inmate

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at Bullock Correctional Facility was fatally stabbed on Monday, according to a release by the Department of Corrections.

41-year-old James Edward Rodgers was attacked by two other inmates with makeshift knives. Authorities say Rodgers received emergency treatment at the facility’s infirmary but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Officials detained Paul Johnson, 19, and Christopher Hand, 35, in the stabbing death of Rodgers. The prison was placed on lockdown following the incident.

Both Johnson and Hand will be charged with murder.

Johnson was serving a three-year sentence for a first-degree robbery conviction from 2015. Hand was sentenced to 25 years for distributing a controlled substance and trafficking meth back in 2008.

Rodgers was convicted of first-degree robbery in 1998 and was serving a 21-year sentence. He had close to 200 days of jail credit and was scheduled to be released in December of 2018.