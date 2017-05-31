Chris Coleman returns to warm up the Birmingham airwaves

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — He started a children’s charity providing Christmas gifts to kids in need, and his voice was strong in the Birmingham area, both as a radio DJ and as a community leader.

He lost his home in the tornado outbreak of 2011, but now Chris Coleman is making his return to the Magic City.

“I mean, if we walked in the club tonight, they would be like ‘Warm it up Chris!’ I’m like, “Hey what’s happening?’” Coleman said.

“Warm it Up Chris” has been on the ones and twos for years, but now he’s looking to mix the grooves with a fresh set of ears to listen to the people.

“We’re going to do a lot of dialogue, because a lot of things have been happening in Birmingham since I’ve been gone,” Coleman said. “We’re going to have a little talk, let you guys vent, because Birmingham has a lot on its mind.”

A whole lot – from crime, to revitalization – the Fairfield native is encouraged by the city’s plans to invest $40 million into nearby Ensley.

“Moving to Ensley is brilliant, because they have got fix the infrastructure around there, put in fiber optics instead of all that copper,” Coleman said. “And my thing is make the whole area have wifi so folks can have free wifi in the area.”

The second-generation radio personality is coming back to 900 WATV, where he recalls the days as a kid watching his dad

“I was in the heart of ATV, that’s like my home, I’m pretty much like the son who is taking over,” Coleman said. “And it’s amazing that I’m back running ATV because I remember running in ATV and my dad coming out saying, ‘Sit down, stop running through these folks radio station!’ I was running all through the station. I was about 9 or 10.”

You can catch Warm it Up Chris back on the airwaves starting Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.