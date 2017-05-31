DOJ to analyze Center Point public safety

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Justice is working with the City of Center Point to curb crime. Mayor Tom Henderson said he had his first conversation with the Office of Justice Programs Tuesday.

“We’d like to know what we need to do to improve things,” said Center Point Mayor Tom Henderson.

He said Center Point isn’t the crime-ridden city some say it is. In fact, he said crime is down here.

“You know the first thing the city’s supposed to do is provide a safe environment so that’s our goal no matter where the crime rate is,” he said.

After three shootings in a two week span in April, citizens crowded city council chambers to express their concerns

Starting in June, the Diagnostic Center at the Office of Justice Programs will analyze data and conduct interviews to learn more about the concerns that need to be addressed.

“They will take that information and then give us recommendations of what we can do to make things better or tell us if we’re doing something good I guess,” said Henderson.

Then it will be up to the city to implement those strategies.

Henderson said the city’s partnership with the Department of Justice is not in response to the public outcry, but something they were already pursuing.

“Every city wants no crime, you know, that’s the goal to shoot for so anytime you have crime going on whether it’s a small amount or a large amount or what, you want to work toward reducing that,” he said.

Center Point will be the first city in Alabama to be a part of the program. The mayor said the analysis will begin in June.