BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire controlled a house fire in the 1500 block of Avenue H in Ensley Wednesday morning.

Officials received a call from a neighbor about the fire, according to Battalion Chief Russell. Crews arrived within 4 minutes.

The fire was contained in the back of the home. Officials say there was no other damage and the home was vacant.

Fire investigators consider the fire suspicious and will continue to investigate.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates.