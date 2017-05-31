Man accused of inappropriately touching teen during Kimberly home invasion

KIMBERLY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Kimberly man is charged with several felonies after police said he sexually abused a teenage neighbor during a home invasion last week.

Gregory Alan Lawson is charged with sex abuse, theft of property, and second degree burglary.

Investigators said they received a call near the Mosley Manor area Saturday night about a man attempting to break into a neighbor’s house.

Officers canvassed the area, but did not locate a suspect.

About two hours later, police said they received a second call about a vehicle crashed into a mailbox.

A homeowner told investigators that someone entered the home and woke a sleeping teenager by touching her inappropriately. The rest of the family was also in the house.

“For the victims this is still every day to them, they’re still reliving this every day and they no longer feel safe in their home,” said Kimberly Police Office Ricky Pridmore.

Pridmore and his bloodhound were able to track Lawson using clothes left at the scene.

“We used the underwear and the shorts as a scent article for our k9 which led us to the suspect,” said Pridmore.

Lawson was located by the canine hiding in a dog pen very close to his house. Folks who live nearby were too nervous to go on camera, but told CBS 42 they will take extra precautions.

“It was very close to our home, and I have two daughters and now I’m going to have to really watch them very closely now,” said one woman.

According to police, the victims’ home was unlocked, but Lawson still entered unlawfully. Pridmore said it’s an important reminder never to let your guard down, even in familiar surroundings.

“It goes to show that crime has no boundaries, it can happen anywhere at any time and any place,” said Pridmore.

Lawson had a bond set at $90,000 for the three charges. Wednesday, another warrant was signed for his arrest.

The neighbor who first reported the attempted burglary identified Lawson out of a photo lineup, according to police.