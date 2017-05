CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old male died at Little River Canyon National Preserve after falling off of the edge of an overlook.

According to officials, Greg McCrary of Rome, Georgia climbed over a protective railing to take pictures just before noon on Tuesday.

It took Fischer Rescue and Fort Payne Fire Department about an hour to recover McCrary’s body after he fell 65 feet.

Authorities say McCrary was traveling with his son.