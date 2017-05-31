Scott Pelley leaves CBS Evening News; Anthony Mason new interim anchor

Scott Pelley
FILE - In this May 15, 2013, file photo, Scott Pelley attends the CBS Upfront in New York. Pelley is out as "CBS Evening News" anchor, and he'll be returning to full-time work at the network's flagship newsmagazine "60 Minutes." Two people familiar with the situation on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, confirmed the reports. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Scott Pelley will become a full-time correspondent for 60 MINUTES, according to CBS News.

Pelley joined the program as a correspondent in 2004. He was also the anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley.

“Scott brought the best values of 60 MINUTES to the CBS EVENING NEWS, and we thank him for his commitment to the journalism of this broadcast every night these past six years,” said David Rhodes, President of CBS News in a press release. “The milestone 50th season of 60 MINUTES requires Scott’s full contribution, and we look forward to important reporting from him for many years to come.”

Anthony Mason will serve as the interim anchor of the CBS Evening News.

