Trussville partners with Avondale developers for downtown revitalization plans

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Some big changes are in the works for downtown Trussville.

The City Council has agreed to a development incentive deal with the same business owners who opened Avondale Brewery and helped revitalize that area of Birmingham.

Under the deal, the city will agree to about two million dollars in incentives in exchange for the redevelopment efforts. The developers have already purchased six properties in the downtown area of Trussville and Mayor Buddy Choat says they are in the process of filling them with local businesses.

“It’ll bring a whole different shopping experience. We have the shopping centers that have the big box stores, retailers, which we very much appreciate. This would be more of a local, get to know the people you’re doing business with, and that’s what Trussville is all about, a family-friendly neighborhood,” said Choat.

The plan has gotten the attention of prospective homeowners, who hope the development will bring added value to their homes. Now some longtime Trussville residents are weighing in on what they hope a more Avondale-like Trussville could look like.

“I would definitely go downtown,” said Jacob Baggett, who says more music options are on his wish list. “More live entertainment, most definitely.”

In addition to more local retailers, the plan calls for more sidewalks to connect nearby neighborhoods to the downtown area, in addition to more attractive landscaping, to encourage people who can to make the walk.

“Our whole downtown master plan included walkability to stores, to schools, libraries, to parks and greenways when we get it done, so we think this complements the overall master plan and what we’re trying to do,” said Choat.

Mayor Choat says the first phase of the project should be completed within two years.