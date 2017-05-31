UAB expands freshman on-campus student housing requirements

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting this fall, all first-time, full-time UAB freshmen who graduated high school in the 2016-17 academic year are required to live on campus for the entire academic year unless they live within one of seven Alabama counties, the Student Housing website says.

Previously, students who received merit-based scholarships were required to live in on-campus housing for their freshman year unless they met exemption requirements, such as living with a family member within the Birmingham metro area.

Now, all freshman are subject to the requirement unless they live in Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair or Walker, according to the website. The website does not explain if the first-year freshmen are required to live with a family member in one of those counties or not.

