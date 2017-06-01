Alabama & Auburn’s 2017-18 SEC Basketball Schedule Released

Destin, Fla. (WIAT) — The 2017-18 season has brought high expectations for the Alabama and Auburn men’s basketball teams. The Southeastern Conference announced its conference basketball schedules during the annual Spring Meetings, Thursday.

The Crimson Tide will play home-and-home conference games against Auburn, Florida, LSU, and Texas A&M in addition Alabama will have home contests with Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee and road games against Georgia Kentucky Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

Auburn’s home-and-home schedule will feature Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Arkansas with home games against Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas and Vanderbilt and away contests with Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, and Mississippi State.

Game times and dates will be released at a later time.