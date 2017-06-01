Alabama hires Brad Bohannon as new head baseball coach

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has hired Brad Bohannon as its new Head Baseball Coach, Athletic Director Greg Byrne announced Thursday. Bohannon served as an assistant coach at Auburn University this past season.

Join us in welcoming Brad Bohannon as head baseball coach at The University of Alabama! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Ayi8t6E0OW — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) June 1, 2017

“I am excited to announce that we have reached an agreement with Brad Bohannon to be our new head baseball coach at The University of Alabama,” said Byrne through a press release. “As we began the search and studied our successful rosters from the past regional and College World Series teams, it became apparent that we needed our head coach to be very strong in recruiting in the state Alabama, the Southeast and then completing the roster with national recruits. The vision that Brad shared for Alabama baseball matched that recruiting philosophy and coupled it with a great coaching pedigree and a commitment to the student-athlete, both as a baseball player and as a well-rounded student. We are confident that he will be able to lead our program to championship levels, which we all value here at Alabama.”

Bohannon has been at Auburn for two seasons and prior to arriving on the plains, served as an assistant coach at the University of Kentucky from 2004-15, and was named the American Baseball Coaches Association and Baseball America National Assistant Coach of the year in 2015.

Bohannon replaces Greg Goff who was released from his contract after just one season with the Crimson Tide.

According to reports, Bohannon will stay with the Auburn Tigers through NCAA Regional play which begins this week.