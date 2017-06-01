Birmingham Water Works reinforces collections process

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Time has run out for thousands of Birmingham Water Works customers who have past due accounts.

The utility company put a pause on collections back in October, when it rolled out a new billing system. The company tried not to shut off water service on delinquent accounts.

Beginning June 1, if customers haven’t set up payment arrangements, water service could be cut off.

Some customers tell CBS42 8 months is more than enough time to get caught up.

“It is our fault, it is our duty to pay what we owe, but I believe the water company will give people a chance I believe they have given them a lot of chances but people have not come up with the money that they are asked to pay,” said customer Don Scott.

“You’re using something, you know, it’s not free, you should pay for what you want you go to McDonald’s you have to pay for that food they’re just not giving it away,” said Jamanda Holiday.

Birmingham Water Works is hopes by resuming its collections process thousands of people will work to get their accounts in good standing.

The customer service center is now open for an additional day, on Saturday’s from 8 a.m. to noon.