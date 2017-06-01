Body of a missing Gordo man found in Sipsey River

Published:
The Black Warrior River. (CBS42/Tim Reid)

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County Sheriffs responded to a call of a deceased person on Upper Columbus Road in the Sipsey Wildlife area.

The Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Dive Team located the body of Joshua Cooley, 36, of Gordo in the Sipsey River around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cooley was reported missing from Pickens County and was last seen on Saturday. His vehicle was abandoned by a boat launch with his personal items still inside on Upper Columbus Road.

He was found about one-fourth of a mile downstream from where his vehicle was located.

Investigators found no signs of foul play at the scene. This case is still under investigation.

