Bold and Beautiful Fashion Show set for August 24th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) — The 2017 Bold and Beautiful Fashion Show is set for August 24th! After the sold-out success of last year’s show, event directors chose a larger venue at the Grand Bohemian Hotel ballroom in Mountain Brook. Tickets will go fast for this 11:30 a.m. high-tea event.

“It is going to be fantastic,” said event coordinator Rosie Butler. “We’ve got wonderful models. Former Ebony Fashion Fair and couture international that are going to be coming in from New York and from Dallas to help us with this fantastic event. You don’t want to miss it. If you love couture fashions, you want to be there.”

Modeling and high fashion are close to Rosie Butler’s heart. Rosie first helped introduce the Fashion Fair cosmetics line to Mississippi in the early 1970s! Her success was noticed. Soon, Rosie was chosen to model for Fashion Fair, Ebony and Jet magazines as well as the Ebony Fashion Fair traveling fashion show.

“One of the most beautiful things that Mr. John H. Johnson did was that he made us all stars. He said, ‘You’ve got fifteen minutes. What are you going to do with it? If you didn’t take your fifteen minutes and make it count, that is on you.’ So for the ones who did, and I consider myself one of those, I took my fifteen minutes and made it count. So here I am,” Rosie said.

Tickets are $75 with proceeds going directly to benefit students at Maranathan Academy founded by Donna Dukes over 25-years-ago. The non-profit school specializes in helping critically at-risk youth.

“And to date, we’ve graduated over 300 critically at-risk young people and saved their lives. I absolutely love it. It is my passion in life,” Dukes said. Dukes helps students like Brianna who will be the first person in her family to graduate high school.

“It’s going to be amazing. I’ve been waiting on this for a long time,” said Brianna.

“Our primary goal is to break the cycle of government dependency that has plagued the families of our students for years – generations even. Often people ask, ‘How can we help?’ I tell them the truth: it’s not in giving more government benefits, it’s not in providing more funds or things when people aren’t working. It’s instilling the importance of work ethic. It’s giving loving discipline, and it’s showing with hard work, with becoming a productive member of society, the entire trajectory of the child’s life changes and the family changes as well,” said Dukes.

“After I graduate, I plan on going to Miles College and study Biology and then after that going to the University of Alabama and study nursing. I plan on becoming a nurse practitioner,” Brianna said.

“I grew up picking cotton in Mississippi. So who could have told me that I was going to be known around the world for what I was doing, or be on a be on a stage with people coming up afterward saying, ‘May I have your autograph? That’s why this is so important for me because I was them. I was those young girls who are trying to make my way in life and maybe didn’t come from what people considered the best family. But I wanted to make it and I knew I could,” said Rosie.

If you are not able to make the August 24th fashion show, students and event coordinators are still hopeful that you will donate to Maranathan Academy.

“It would be a huge difference! We could get more textbooks, more novels – it would be very huge,” Brianna said.

“We have a waiting list of 64 who need our help,” Dukes said. “As soon as that donate button is hit, you will know you are saving a life, changing the entire directory of a family, and enabling this metamorphosis from despair to hope.”

Click here to buy tickets and/or donate.