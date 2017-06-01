Carr, Junior on ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

Irving, Tex. (WIAT) — Former Auburn Linebacker Greg Carr and Alabama Defensive End E.J. Junior have taken their first steps towards the College Football Hall of Fame.

Junior and Carr are among the 75 names that will be featured on this years ballot.

Carr was a 1984 consensus First Team All-American and Three-time First Team All-SEC selection during his time with the Tigers. He was named 1984 SEC Lineman of the Year and helped the Tigers win the 1983 SEC title and three consecutive bowl wins.

Junior was selected as a unanimous First Team All-American in 1980 and won two national championships with the Tide in 1978, 1979. Junior was part of the famous goal-line stand defense vs. Penn State in 1979 Sugar Bowl.

Inductees will be announced Monday, January 8th 2018 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga.