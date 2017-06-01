City of Tuscaloosa upgrading several traffic signals to make safer turns

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation and the City of Tuscaloosa will soon upgrade 32 traffic signals designed to help motorists make safer left turns.

The upgraded signals will feature four arrows. Steady green, yellow and red arrows. The flashing yellow arrow indicates the left turns are permitted after yielding to oncoming traffic and pedestrians.

ALDOT spokesperson John McWilliams in Tuscaloosa says his office is hoping the upgrades will improve traffic safety.

“Anytime you can increase safety and help motorists get to their destinations safer is something we want to look into,” McWilliams said. “Other places already have this, like Mobile, Montgomery, Huntsville and Birmingham, so it is Tuscaloosa’s turn to get the flashing yellow signal, and hopefully it will increase safety.”

According to a 2016 study by the Illinois Center for Transportation, flashing yellow arrows reduced left turn related crashes by 25 percent. Construction and installation of the upgraded traffic signals will begin June 12th.