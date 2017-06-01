Man hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries after being shot for 2nd time in 3 months

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly involved a man that had previously been shot in March, according to Lt. Edwards with the department.

The shooting took place on the 1300 block of Avenue V in Ensley around 1 p.m. on Thursday. The victim was reportedly shot in the leg three times by multiple male suspects in a drive-by shooting.

The victim was also injured in a shooting near Legion Field in March. Because he was still recovering from that shooting, his injuries are considered life-threatening.

WIAT will bring you more details as they become available.

