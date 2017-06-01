Governor Ivey signs legislation that strengthens sex offense laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey signed legislation that strengthens Alabama’s sex offense laws.

Senator Vivian Figures sponsored the legislation that received bipartisan support.

Attorney General Marshall emphasized the bill’s importance in keeping people safe.

“This legislation gives Alabama prosecutors one more tool to protect our children and other vulnerable persons from the devastating effects of sexual misconduct,” Marshall said.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the new law essentially creates four new sex-related crimes:

Distribution of private images used as “revenge porn” will now be a class A misdemeanor for the first offense, and a class C for subsequent offenses.

Sextortion will be a class B felony. It is defined as using threats to induce a victim into unwanted sexual activity.

Assault with bodily fluids will be a class A misdemeanor (or a class C felony if the offender knows they have a communicable disease).

Directing children to engage in sexual contact will be a class C felony while directing them to engage in sexual intercourse will be a class A felony.

The legislation also clarifies and amends existing sex offense laws.