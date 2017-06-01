Hoover PD seeks help identifying theft suspect

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is asking for help identifying a female wanted for questioning in the theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Officials say a victim’s credit card was used at a Chevron convenience store and a Circle K convenience store on Highway 150. The suspect also used the card at O’Charleys in Homewood and Jack’s on Chalkville Moutain Road.

According to police, the total amount of fraudulent purchases is $165.51.

If you recognize this woman or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.