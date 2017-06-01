Human remains found near Cahaba River identified as missing Argo man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials have identified the remains of a person found near Cahaba River.

Coroners used dental records to identify the victim as 44-year-old Tavis Domingue of Argo.

Hikers discovered human remains in a wooded area behind the Cahaba Forest Cove neighborhood on May 20th. Officials said the remains were so badly decomposed that is was not possible to determine race or gender at the scene.

Domingue, who was originally from Madisonville, Lousiana, had been missing from Argo since April 18th.

There is no cause of death at this time.