“No Menthol Sunday” campaign seeks to stop tobacco use in African-American community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center teamed up with local churches to encourage clergy members not to use tobacco.

On Sunday, May 28, the office of community outreach for the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center asked church members to make a pledge. On that pledge, clergy members had the option to not use tobacco for either one, three days, or a week.

The pledge was part of the “No Menthol Sunday” campaign sponsored by the National African American Tobacco Prevention Network.

“We want to do more education to the communities at large about tobacco prevention it really also helps to reduce one’s risk for cancer which is our primary focus and work that we do,” said Claudia Hardy, Program Director of Community Outreach for the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center .

As part of the campaign, they passed out bookmarks and other information about tobacco prevention. About a dozen churches in Birmingham participated.