Paws of the Week: June 1st – June 8th

(CBS42 Community) – Our weekly “Paws of the Week” segment highlights dogs and cats who have lived at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society the longest amount of time, or have special needs and are have trouble finding homes.

This week, please help us find Smiley Man, Nala, Chalupa, and Theo loving homes.

Remember, if these animals are not ideal for you, you might know someone who is looking for a pet that we feature. Please share this segment with fellow animals lovers.

Featured Dogs:

Theo– This 3-year-old male is a hound mix. Weighing in at 50lbs, he is still relatively small and short. He has a gentle personality and would make a wonderful pet for an active family with children.

Smiley Man– This wirehaired terrier mix lives up to his name, and you can usually find him smiling ear-to-ear. He is a 3-year-old ball of energy. At 32lbs, he is small but still sturdy enough to be an active dog with a very active family. He would do best in a home with a backyard where he can run and play. He also loves children!

Featured Cats:

Nala– This beautiful girl is a treasure! She is a rare Bengal mix! Her markings and personality make her one of a kind. She is 5-years-old and likes to “talk.” Unfortunately, she was declawed on her front paws. That means that she would need to be a strictly indoor cat as she has no way to defend herself naturally.

Chalupa – A 2-years-old, and 7lbs, Chalupa is a young cat with a lot of personality. She likes to ride on the backs of workers at the shelter. (Don’t judge her! She is, of course, a princess.) She would make an excellent addition to a family looking for a classic curious cat.

PRO-ADOPTION TIPS:

Visit the GBHS in person during the week (Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm).

During the weekend the shelter can get very busy (Saturday 11AM–5PM, Sunday 1pm-5pm). Please note; the shelter cannot hold pets over the phone. They are also closed on Monday.

Plan your visit today! 300 Snow Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 / (205) 942-1211

SUPPORT:

Look for Vectra 3D at your veterinarian’s office! This mosquito repellant gives your dogs a double defense against mosquitos that cause deadly heartworm disease. This company is kindly sponsoring these weekly Paws of the Week segments. Say thanks by asking your veterinarian about adding Vectra 3D into your dog’s care plan.

*Remember* Vectra 3D should only be used on dogs.