Police say the Pine Avenue Church of God was broken into

ANNISTON- Police said the Pine Avenue Church of God was broken. Crews were at the church Thursday installing steel doors. This after the superintendent of the church Johnny Gilbert says their wooden doors were busted open. He said once inside the thieves made their way to the pastor’s study.

“They took some kind of tool and broke open the door here,” said Gilbert

Gilbert said they then made there way to the safe.

“Did a lot of damage, tearing it open all the paperwork is still laying on the floor there,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert said they did not stop there and moved to the next room.

“This is the file cabinet where normally the secretary would do their filing, and they broke into that too,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert believes they were broken into sometime Monday.

Investigators were back at the scene Thursday. Nothing was taken

”The church is here to save folks, it puts a sour taste is your mouth,” said Pastor David Curtis.

There’s about a $1,000 worth of damage.

“I’d rather the person if the person was in need to come to and ask and see if we would help or assist him instead of coming in take from the church, it’s not a good feeling,” said Curtis.

Curtis said this is the second time they have been broke into. Last year there another break in, where the thieves took a large container of pennies. Just up the street at Murray Temple CME Church police are investigating an attempted break reported Tuesday.

Investigators said they tried prying open the front door but were unsuccessful. There was about $500 worth of damage to the doors.