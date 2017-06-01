Tuscaloosa law enforcement dines at a discount at First Responders Appreciation Lunch

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement first responders received some special recognition Thursday in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa Police Officers, State Troopers, and Sheriff’s Deputies received discounts from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday at Red Lobster located on McFarland Boulevard at the West Alabama First Responders Appreciation Lunch.

Sergeant Sebo Sanders from Tuscaloosa Police was one of many who enjoyed the lunch and appreciated the support from the community.

“It makes me feel great that we have people who appreciate law enforcement and Police officers for the job we do,” Sanders said. “And to come here today and eat at Red Lobster means a lot not just to me but for everyone.”

The business served lunches earlier this year for officers to recognize their hard work serving and protecting the community. The event was hosted by local Tuscaloosa radio station 95.3 the Bear.