Volunteers needed for National Senior Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Thousands of people will be in the Birmingham Metro for the National Senior Games.

Practices start Friday and competition starts Saturday. This is the largest multi-sport event for athletes ages 50 and up. The oldest competitor is 103 years old.

A torch will be arriving during a celebration on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Uptown.

The event needs 1,500 volunteers. To sign up visit: http://nsga.com/volunteer

For more information on the events that will last through June 15th, visit: http://nsga.com/