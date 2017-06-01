Volunteers needed for National Senior Games

By Published: Updated:
WIAT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Thousands of people will be in the Birmingham Metro for the National Senior Games.

Practices start Friday and competition starts Saturday. This is the largest multi-sport event for athletes ages 50 and up. The oldest competitor is 103 years old.

A torch will be arriving during a celebration on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Uptown.

The event needs 1,500 volunteers. To sign up visit: http://nsga.com/volunteer

For more information on the events that will last through June 15th, visit: http://nsga.com/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s