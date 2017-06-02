4th Annual Steel City Jazz festival brings music and more to the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend kicks off the fourth-annual Steel City Jazz Festival, and CBS 42 News is a sponsor for the event.

The lineup includes 20 musicians, well known in the jazz world. The notoriety of the lineup and the reputation of the festival is bringing out a lot of Birmingham residence reputation of the festival is bringing out a lot of Birmingham residents.

“We have a little group called the posse, and we get out and enjoy this every year,” said Marilyn Perry.

For others, it’s a newfound getaway.

“I’ve got a saying that I’ve been using for years. Music is my sanctuary. That’s why I like to come. A lot of it, there’s no words, so you can put all the words to it you want,” said Darry Greene, who drove from Florida.

Others say they see good jazz music as an escape, and it something they look forward to each year.

“I come out to get away from it all. It’s just relax, have fun, eat the fish and the chicken, I had to just be with my friends. Every year, just a ritual with us,” said Perry.

The event will continue on Saturday. Gates open at 10 a.m.