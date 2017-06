BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three teachers have been placed on administrative leave with pay during an investigation into allegations of employee misconduct, according to Bessemer City Schools.

The allegations stem from reported misconduct related to student grade reports at Bessemer City High School. The State Department of Education has been notified about the District’s investigation of the allegations, according to the department.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.