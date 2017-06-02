Friday Freebie: Get a free donut on National Donut Day!

(WIAT) — Sweet-lovers are piling into donut shops across the nation in celebration of National Donut Day.

It is believed that the delicious pastry has been around since Dutch settlers brought them across the sea in the early 19th century.

We celebrate National Donut Day every year on the first Friday of June. This year makes 100 years since the work of the Donut Lassies who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

Many shops are offering free donuts today. Dunkin Donuts is offering a free classic donut with the purchase of a beverage.