Friday Freebie: Get a free donut on National Donut Day!

By Published:

(WIAT) — Sweet-lovers are piling into donut shops across the nation in celebration of National Donut Day.

It is believed that the delicious pastry has been around since Dutch settlers brought them across the sea in the early 19th century.

We celebrate National Donut Day every year on the first Friday of June. This year makes 100 years since the work of the Donut Lassies who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

Many shops are offering free donuts today. Dunkin Donuts is offering a free classic donut with the purchase of a beverage.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s