Gardendale Police searching for suspect after carjacking, several break-ins

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Gardendale Police are searching for a suspect after a series of car break-ins and at least one carjacking, according to the department.

The crimes were committed in a period of Wednesday night up to Thursday morning off of Fieldstown Road. In addition to several car burglaries, a car was also stolen that has since been recovered.

Police are seeking two suspects in the break-ins, and are asking anyone with any information to contact Detective Unangst with Gardendale Police at (205) 631-8787.