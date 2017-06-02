Gardendale Police searching for suspect after carjacking, several break-ins

By Published:

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Gardendale Police are searching for a suspect after a series of car break-ins and at least one carjacking, according to the department.

The crimes were committed in a period of Wednesday night up to Thursday morning off of Fieldstown Road. In addition to several car burglaries, a car was also stolen that has since been recovered.

Police are seeking two suspects in the break-ins, and are asking anyone with any information to contact Detective Unangst with Gardendale Police at (205) 631-8787.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s