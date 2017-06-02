Grant to provide fresh produce for rural food deserts

Related Coverage #EnsleyAlive: The food desert

NAUVOO, Ala. (WIAT) — Many Alabamians who don’t live close to a local grocery store may now have the store come to them all thanks to a $78,000 grant announced by Governor Kay Ivey.

Just last week we talked about the food desert in Ensley, which is considered an urban area- but the rural parts of the state sometimes have it much worse.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s mission is to feed, but now thanks to the grant, their job will now be to provide access to fresh produce.

“It will enable us to launch the Corner Market, which is a mobile grocery store which will travel to food deserts in rural communities across Central Alabama,” said Kathryn Strickland, the executive director of the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

While recently we saw that urban locations like Ensley fall under the food desert category, many rural areas have equally, if not a tougher dilemma.

In Nauvoo, Dollar General is the only place people can get anything close to groceries, other than that they have to drive at least 30 minutes to Jasper or Carbon Hill.

“There are a lot of issues with the transportation, majority of our patients here in Nauvoo don’t have adequate transportation so they are unable to travel the far distance which can be 30 to 45 minutes,” said Amber Elswick, the COO of Capstone Rural Health Center, a supporter of the grant.

Her patients suffer due to little access to fresh produce, “it would help with issues such as diabetes and high blood pressure and high cholesterol,” Elswick said.

“With this broad community support to launch a mobile grocery store, which will basically be a trailer designed as a one-aisle grocery store that we can take to various communities across Central Alabama,” Strickland explained.

All proceeds from the Corner Market will be used to replenish fresh produce to continue to sell to food desert communities in need.