Inmate hospitalized after stabbing in Elmore prison

ELMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate is in serious condition after he was stabbed on Thursday, according to a release from Alabama Department of Corrections.

The stabbing occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore when a fight reportedly broke out between two inmates in one of the prison’s dorms.

One inmate who was stabbed several times during the altercation was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The second inmate, 28-year-old Darrell Keith Mosely, was detained as a suspect in the stabbing, according to the release.

Mosely is currently serving a 20-year sentence for murder in Mobile County, and now faces additional charges for the stabbing. The ADOC is investigating the circumstances that led to the reported altercation and the weapon that was used in the alleged assault.