Man arrested for trafficking meth after fleeing traffic stop

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Deputies arrested 38-year-old Joe Lous Moody of Arab, AL for trafficking meth.

Moody was spotted on a black motorcycle at the intersection of Summit Road and County Road 1718. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but Moody fled at a high rate of speed.

The suspect continued until he wrecked around the 2000 block of Summit Rd. After crashing, Moody fled on foot.

K9 Deputy AJ was called to track down the suspect. Authorities found him under a pile of brush.

Officials found one ounce of meth and drug paraphernalia on the suspect. He was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Moody’s bond is set at $1,000,000.