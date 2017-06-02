Masked, armed suspects rob resident in Mountain Brook home

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Mountain Brook Police are searching for three suspects involved in a robbery on Friday morning.

The robbery occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Mills Springs Road.

Police say the suspects were three black males wearing darks masks and dark clothing, armed with handguns. They entered a residence and robbed the victim of a wallet.

The resident was not injured during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information concerning this robbery, please contact the Mountain Brook Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 205-879-0486.