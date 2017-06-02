Rachel on the Road: Belle Chevre Creamery

ELKMONT, Ala. (WIAT) —

In the heart of a small town there is a booming business and famous creamery. Belle Chevre is a spreadable goat cheese found all over the world, and it just so happens to be a ‘made in Alabama’ product!

Tasia Malakasis refers to herself as Chief Cheese of the company says the success of the cheese comes from “the spirit of the maker.” Malakasis runs the creamery, shop, cooking classes, book tours, you name it! When we pulled into Elkmont, we took a left and found the hidden gem on the right. This attraction brings people from all over the world to Elkmont. A few years ago, the population size recorded less than 500 people….so definitely a small town with a big thing going.

If you want to take a day trip to the factory, there are plenty of things to do when you get there. Visitors have the opportunity to take a guided tour and learn the ins and outs of how America’s best goat cheese is made.

Here is what the tours will include:

A peek into cheese making with in-depth explanation by one of our cheese makers

Belle Chevre History

Goat Petting and Visiting

Access to The Richard Martin Rails to Trails

Tastings/Samples at a Tasting Bar

9 minute Documentary Film – Tasia & The Cheese Revolution

$12 per person and free for children under 4

TOUR TIMES:

Friday: 10 am & 1 pm

Saturday: 11 am, 1 pm, & 3 pm

Sunday – Thursday: No tours but visit our Cheese Shop and Tasting Room

If you would like more information before you make the trip, click here

