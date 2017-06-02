SEBC students concerned about future after school suspends operations due to finances

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Futures are uncertain for students who attended Southeastern Bible College after the Board of Trustees voted to suspend operations this week.

In a statement released this week, SEBC leaders said the school doesn’t have the finances.

“This was completely blindsided from us as students,” said Mark Bryson.

Bryson is studying in the bible and theology program. He was just two semesters from earning his degree.

“I felt like I was losing a part of who I was because I had been there for three years,” said Bryson, who also worked and lived on campus.

The decision to attend SEBC was not one that was made lightly. Bryson said after growing up in a church with several spiritual leaders, he felt it was his calling to be a student pastor.

Instead, he and staff members are scrambling without much notice, he said.

“They could have totally done this in a better and more meaningful way, sending us an email and that’s all we got,” said Bryson.

Bryson lives on campus. He still hasn’t received official word on how long he can stay. He’s upset over the amount of communication he’s had with his school.

“I enjoyed every second of my time so this really was a punch below the belt so to speak just because it was such a shock,” Bryson.

While the school name on Bryson’s future degree may change, his mission remains the same.

“It definitely puts a little kink in the works. I’m still going to pursue what the lord has called me to do,” said Bryson.

CBS 42 attempted to call the SEBC president for an interview, but his secretary said he was unavailable.

SEBC released the following statement earlier this week:

Southeastern Bible College (SEBC), a higher-education community that connects students who have a passion and call to ministry with an academically rigorous, biblically based learning environment, today announced that its Board of Trustees has voted to suspend operations, effective immediately. Upon the recent completion of an evaluation of SEBC’s financial resources, projected cash flows, strategic challenges and possible solutions to generate the funds needed to support operations, it was concluded that SEBC will not have sufficient resources to meet its obligations.

“The Board of Trustees reached the somber conclusion that the best course of action for our students, faculty and staff is to implement a significant operations reduction, using the resources remaining to support the transition for our community, while keeping hope alive for a future Southeastern Bible College,” said Alexander Granados, Th.M., Ph.D., president of SEBC. “At this time, we cannot provide a definitive timeframe for a potential reopening of the College, but we actively are working through the details that will determine how long the transition period will last.”

SEBC is in the process of submitting a teach-out plan to the Association for Biblical Higher Education (ABHE) Commission on Accreditation. SEBC will formalize an agreement with an academic institution that will help its students progress toward the completion of their degrees. In the interim, SEBC’s Board of Trustees is establishing a transition team that will determine the scope and duration of the transition period, and under what circumstances the transition period will end.

“The primary focus and desire of the Board of Trustees is to take care of the immediate needs of our students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Michael W. Wesley, Sr., Chairman of the College’s Board of Trustees. “This summer, we will begin the process of looking toward the future of Southeastern Bible College, and are committed to maintaining a college that is bible- and Christ-centered and connected to our mission and the needs of the church and community; however, we must create a college that is financially sustainable and relevant for generations to come.”

Since April 2016, the Board of Trustees has been working on 2020 SABER Vision, a five-year strategic plan to achieve a balanced budget and transform SEBC. Unfortunately, many of the opportunities to generate funds and transform SEBC did not materialize.