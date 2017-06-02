Small earthquake reported near Alabama-Georgia line

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) — A small earthquake has struck northeastern Alabama near the Georgia line.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred Friday morning.

The quake was centered in a rural area about 7 miles east of Fort Payne, but it was weak and no damage is being reported.

The earthquake hit in what the Geological Survey says is one of the most active seismic zones in the Southeastern United States. The largest recorded earthquake there was a magnitude 4.6 temblor that happened near Fort Payne in 2003.