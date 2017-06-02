Southeastern Bible College suspends operations due to lack of resources

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The board of the Southeastern Bible College voted to suspend operations effective immediately, according to a statement issued by the school.

A financial evaluation concluded the college did not have sufficient resources to meet its obligations.

The institution says its primary focus is taking care of the immediate needs of the students, faculty, and staff.

The president says the school will be helping current students finish their degrees through an agreement with another school.

 

