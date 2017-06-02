Walker Co. Sheriff: Husband fatally shot wife in murder-suicide while kids were home

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An argument came to a tragic end Thursday night, leaving two parents dead.

According to Sheriff Jim Underwood, deputies responded to a home in the 3600 block of Pineywood Sipsey Road around 12:19 a.m. Friday, June 2.

Underwood says 58-year-old Steven Banks shot his wife, 49-year-old Deborah Banks, multiple times, then shot himself after they were arguing with each other.

Their two children, ages 10 and 19, were at home at the time of the incident. They were not physically harmed.