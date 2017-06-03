Inmate captured after reportedly leaving Shelby County work site

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The ADOC says Davis was taken into custody after receiving a tip.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate who they say left a work-release job in Columbiana early Saturday morning.

The ADOC says Christopher Mendez Davis left his job location around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. They don’t have a specific clothing description, but said, “Unknown free world work clothing, most likely dark in color, with dark work boots,” in a news release.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

