Mother promotes acceptance after loss of transgender son

BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT)- The mother of a transgender son is speaking to CBS 42 news following her son’s death. Erin Georgia tells CBS 42 she loved her son, Jay Griffin.

He was 13 years old and went to Hewitt Trussville middle school. On May 25 he took his own life. Georgia said her son went through depression, anxiety, and there were incidents of bullying. Georgia wants to spread the message to love and accept eachother.

“We loved Jay so much and he had such an outpouring of support but there is always going to be a louder voice, a societal voice that overrides some of those thoughts and feelings what I would wish for is for everybody to come together and support the resources in the local community,” said Georgia.

Some of the resources out include Magic City Acceptance Center. To learn more about the center click the link below.

http://magiccityacceptancecenter.org/

The family is asking asking any donations in honor of Jay Griffin to be made to the Magic City Acceptance Center.

https://donorbox.org/embed/magic-city-acceptance-center